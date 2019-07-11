Auther Bee Cooperwood was born April 9, 1960 to Booker T. Cooperwood and the late Ludean Young Cooperwood in Pontotoc, MS. He was called home at his place of residence in Algoma, MS on Sunday, July 7, 2019. He accepted Christ at an early age and was a member of New Salem M.B. Church in Pontotoc, MS, where he was a member until death. He is survived by his four children: Surprina (Antoin) Stovall, J.C. Spraggins, Candie Vance, and Ambreca Vance; his father: Booker T. (Mary) Cooperwood; one brother: Allen (Emma) Cooperwood; one sister: Sarah (James) Barr; a very, very special friend Norma Patrick; thirteen grandchildren, one great grandchild, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. He is preceded in death by his mother: Ludean Cooperwood, one brother: Lemar Cooperwood, paternal grandparents: Henry and Rilla Cooperwood, and maternal grandparents: Israel and Eva Lou Young. Visitation will be Friday, July 12, 2019, from 1:00 PM - 6:00 PM at Payton Mortuary. Family hour will be from 5:00-6:00 PM. Funeral service will be Saturday, July 13, 2019, at 12:00 PM at Usher Valley United Methodist Church in Pontotoc. Viewing will be available one hour before service. Interment will follow at Pontotoc City Cemetery. Services entrusted to Payton Mortuary.
