Rev. Donald Lee Babbitt was born February 1, 1957 unto Clarence Babbitt and Dovie Wortham Crayton in Tupelo, MS. He departed this life on June 23, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center. Donald as a little child joined the Church of the Living God in Tupelo. He later in life rejoined the Church and became and ordained minister. He leaves to cherish in memories his lovely wife of forty-one years Janice Babbitt; three sons Quincy Babbitt (Cassandra), Prentiss Babbitt (Danielle), Marcus Babbitt (Creatia); three daughters, Marisol Babbitt, Angelica Babbitt, and Yasmin Babbitt, all of Okolona, MS; fifteen grandchildren, Dequin Babbitt, Camron Deanton, Akeelah Babbit, Tayma Babbitt, Tyaina Babbitt, Barnarnis Herd, Lamarcus Herd, Jordan, Mylani, Blaize, Emmanuel, Amber Brinker, Eboni Brinker, Branden Harris, Kely McShane all of Okolona, MS; one sister Minister Joyce Flemings of Pontotoc, MS; two brothers Henry Babbitt and James Babbitt of Memphis, TN; stepfather John Crayton of Tupelo, MS; one special aunt Ella Mae McIntosh of Tupelo, MS; two uncles Marion Marrow of Tupelo, MS, Booker Babbitt of Okolona, MS and many other relatives and friends. Graveside Service was held Friday, July 3, 2020 at 11am at Porters Memorial Park in Tupelo, MS. Walk thru visitation was Thursday, July 2, 2020 from 5-7pm. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. "A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need."
