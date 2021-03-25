Jerry Donald Baccus, age 75, of Winfield, Alabama passed away Sunday, march 21, 2021 at T.J. Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow, Ky. He was a native of Winfield, Alabama and a member at Rock City Church Of God. He was a retired service manager at Dossett Big 4. He loved Gospel Music and was a big guitar player. He enjoyed traveling with Christianaires in his younger days. He loved Alabama Football, RollTide! He is preceded in death by, Barbara Baccus; his parents, Grady and Hattie Baccus; one brother, Reuben Baccus. He is survived by one son, Karl Baccus and his wife Lora, of Cave City. Ky; three grandchildren, Holly Baccus, Chase Baccus (Casey), of Glasgow, Audra King (Tyler Ward) of Oklahoma City, OK; two sisters, Bernice Prescott (Robert) and Elloise Moore; one brother, Fred Baccus (Pat), all of Winfield; several nieces and nephews. Cremation was chosen by the family. Winn Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 27, 2021 at the Rock City Church of God in Winfield, Alabama. Condolences may be expressed online at www.winnfuneralhome.com
