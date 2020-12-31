Patricia Ann Bady, 59, passed away Wednesday, December 09, 2020, at Methodist Health Care in Olive Branch. Private Graveside. Services will be on Wednesday January 6, 2021 at Rambert Cemetery Brittenum Road Red Banks, MS . Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of arrangements.

