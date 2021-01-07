Elizabeth "Nan" Baggett, 87, of the Longview Community, passed away January 6, 2021 at Pontotoc Health and Rehab. Nan attended Sherman High School and lived in Pontotoc County her entire life. She married Lamar Baggett at the age of 21 years old and worked as a factory worker for many years. Nan is survived by her brother, Jim Caldwell(Jeanetta); her sister, Gay White; several nephews and nieces; two great nieces; and two great nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lamar Baggett; parents, Ellis and Jimmie Caldwell; brother-in-law, Olen White; brothers, Sam Caldwell and Tracy Caldwell; sisters-in-law, Grace Caldwell and Laura Caldwell; and nephew, William White. Funeral Service will be held Saturday, January 9, 2021 at 1PM at Longview Baptist Church with Bro. Jimmy Russell and Bro. Drew Richardson officiating. Burial will follow in Longview Cemetery. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers will be Steve Caldwell, Nikki White, Scott Caldwell, Tim Caldwell, and Sammy Neal Caldwell. Visitation will be Saturday, January 9th, 11AM until service time at Longview Baptist Church.
