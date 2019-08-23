Mary Ruth Doss Bagley,93, passed away on Thursday, August 22, 2019, at the Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo, Mississippi. Mary Bagley was born in Thorn, Mississippi on June 6, 1926 to Joseph Rodney Doss Sr. and Mattie Josephine Griffin Doss. She was a retired Loan Technician for the United States Department of Agriculture and a member of Houston First Baptist Church. Funeral Services will be held at Houston First Baptist Church in Houston, Mississippi on Monday, August 26, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. with Dr. Daniel Heeringa and Dr. Jay Coker officiating. Burial will be at Chickasaw Memorial Gardens in Houston, Mississippi. Houston Funeral Home will be in charge of the arrangements. Visitation will be Sunday, August 25, 2019 at Houston Funeral Home in Houston from 4:00 P.M. - 6:00 P.M. Mary Bagley is survived her two sons; Daniel J. (Beverly) Bagley of Tupelo, Mississippi and Paul J. (Penne) Bagley of Madison, Mississippi; her grandchildren, Andrew Bagley, Jonathan Bagley, Jeff Bagley, Landon Bagley, Kendall Redmond, and Lauren Cox. Mary Bagley is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Ira J. Bagley, Jr.; her sisters, Elizabeth Doss, Virginia Doss, Lorena Doss, and Ann Beasley.; her brother, Joseph R. Doss, Jr. Pallbearers will be Andrew Bagley, Jonathan Bagley, Jeff Bagley, Landon Bagley, Kiel Redmond and Jake Cox. Online condolences may be left on the Tribute Wall at www.houstonfuneralhomems.com
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.