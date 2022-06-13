Rachel Bagwell was born on February 27th, 1946 to Hoyle and Mavis Smith of Pontotoc where she resided her entire life. She married the love of her life Luther Bagwell on August 7th, 1965. She faithfully loved and served alongside of him during their years together. Rachel was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She left this world suddenly on June 6th, 2022 at age 76 as she was surrounded by ones she loved. She graduated from Algoma High School and after marrying Luther they welcomed two children, Tammy Austin(Donald) and Jeff Bagwell (Kim). Alongside Luther she exemplified a strong work ethic in her career to provide for her family as she worked until retirement. They not only demonstrated this in the work force but faithfully served in many roles and churches throughout the community. She was saved at a young age and her love for Christ radiated in all that she did. Her compassion for those around her was always on the forefront of her heart and would always put the needs of others above those of her own. Her sacrificial love was clear for her children but grew tremendously as she welcomed her grandchildren: Amber (LD), Caylan, Eli, Jacob and Joseph and her great grandchildren: Eme Rae, Kimberly, Leo, Law Gillespie and Avery Austin. There were very few ballgames, band concerts, horse rides, graduations or recitals that she wasn't sure to be present at. Time with her babies were of the utmost importance to her until her very last day on this Earth. Rachel taught so many of us how to believe, how to praise, how to worship, how to LOVE. She worshiped her Savior without reserve and we have comfort in knowing that she will be doing that for all of eternity. She brought joy, peace, kindness, and love everywhere she went. She was a gift to us all and we pray that her love will spread through her family to others as we honor her legacy, what a legacy she leaves. Also left to cherish her memory is her brother, Johnny Smith (Linda) and sister-in-law, Eva Smith. Visitation will Friday, June 10 from 5 until 8 at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Visitation will also be Saturday, June 11 from 11 until 1 at Impact Ministry. Funeral Service will be held at 1pm at Impact Ministry in Pontotoc with burial to follow in Jernigan Cemetery. She was preceded in death by her parents Hoyle and Mavis Smith, sister Patricia Daniels and brother William Smith. Pallbearers will be Dustin Simmons, Cory Brown, Bo Robertson, Shane Simmons, Michael Delprete, Blake Bagwell, Frank Wilder and Royce Wilder.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.