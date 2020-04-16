Sarah Alice Bagwell, born on April 21, 1930, passed away peacefully in her sleep at home on April 15, 2020. She was 89 years old. She always had an encouraging word for all she met. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her. Services will be held at a later date. Holland Funeral Directors - Tupelo Chapel is honored to serve their friends. She is survived by her daughter, Sandra Edlemon, and daughter-in-law, Marni Bagwell; three grandchildren, Jake Bagwell, Chasta and Chris Ortstadt, and Laura and Matt Hannon; and five great-grandchildren; and also spiritual daughter Janet Luker. She was preceded in death by her husband, William E. Bagwell, and sons, Rusty and Ronnie Bagwell of Aberdeen, MS. Condolences may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com.
