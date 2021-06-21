Billye Elizabeth Bailey, 99, passed from this life on Sunday, June 20, 2021, at the Simerson Greenhouse. She was born October 31, 1921 in Webster County to Willie Lee and Lula Elizabeth Oswalt. She was a graduate of Eupora High School. She was a homemaker and of Baptist belief. She enjoyed gardening, tending to her flowers and cooking. She loved her family and adored her grandchildren. Services will be 2 PM Wednesday at Lee Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Dan Rupert officiating. Entombment will be in the Chapel of Faith Mausoleum. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. She is survived by her seven children, Ann O'Neal (George) of Saltillo, Sidney Bailey (Sue) of Belden, Mike Bailey (Teresa) of Saltillo, Bill Bailey (Donna) of Saltillo, Jack Bailey (Dana) of Saltillo, Jeff Bailey (Julie) of Tupelo and Joe Bailey (Renee) of Belden; 13 grandchildren, Stephen Bailey, Elizabeth Reichman, Michael Bailey (Kelly), Scott Bailey (Leslie), Jessica Wall (Carlton), Jon Bailey (Joylynn), Kathryn Robinson, Anne Marie Bailey, Lindsey Tedford (Blake), Alex Bailey (Amelia), Avery Bailey, Liza Bailey and Eli Bailey; 11 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jay Bailey; two sisters, Mavis Mitchell and Juanita Bailey. Pallbearers will be Stephen Bailey, Michael Bailey, Scott Bailey, Jonathan Bailey, Alex Bailey and Eli Bailey. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Visitation will be 12 - 2 Wednesday. For online condolences and guest registry, visit www.leememorialonline.com.
