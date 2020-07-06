NEW SITE -- Dorothy Bailey, 74, passed away Monday, July 06, 2020, at her home in New Site. Services will be on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at 2 pm at Kesler Funeral Home-Baldwyn Chapel. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 12:00 until service time at 2 pm at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Pleasant Valley Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.

