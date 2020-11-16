77, passed away on Sat. Nov. 14, 2020 at NMMC in Tupelo. Valeria Bailey-Gates was born to her late parents, Rev. Robert Bailey and Dorothy Sharp on March 17, 1943 in Monroe Co. He was former employee of NMMC in Tupelo and a member of Poplar Springs CME. Valeria B. Gates is survived by her special caregiver; Rosie Nabors. Two daughters; Sarah Cleaves and Marsha Gates both of Okolona. Five sons; James O. Gates, Jr. (Bernie) of Verona, Richard Gates of Okolona, Dennis Gates of Okolona, Robert Gates(Belinda) of New Albany, and Tommie Gates (Jennice) of Chattanooga, TN. A special sister; Lorene Jones of Chattanooga, TN. Two sisters; Ida Mae Miller and Mada Sims both of Okolona. Winford Bailey of Troy, Michigan and Herbert Bailey (Doris) of Okolona. There are 23 grandchildren. The visitation will be Friday, Nov. 20, 2020 from 1- 3 p.m. at Williams Memorial. Face masks/coverings are mandatory. The service will Sat., Nov. 21, 2020 at the Poplar Springs CME church cemetery at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Michael Chalmers officiating. Safety measures will be be followed. Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.