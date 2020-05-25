Homa W. Bailey, 96, passed this earthly life surrounded by his loving family on May 24, 2020 at his residence at Traceway Manor in Tupelo. He was born April 4, 1924 in Vardaman to the late parents of Elisha Allen Bailey and Annie Smith Bailey. He served his country during WWII, enlisting in the U.S. Army and was deployed to Germany and France as a Tank Commander. He owned Bailey Super Market, the Big Star for 23 years. H also built the Bruce Motel and Restaurant in 1962. He also was a Community Bank officer for Bancorp South and also served on the bank loan board. He was a faithful member of Bruce United Methodist Church, the Gideons International and was also a charter member of the Gideons since 1976. He was instrumental in organizing the Calhoun Gideons Camp serving as President. He served as the new members Chairman for 3 years in the State of Mississippi. He served as Chaplain of the Tupelo Camp. He participated in a Bible Blitz in New York City and many other Bible distributions throughout the U.S. Homa was always eager to share his faith and love of Jesus Christ with anyone he came in contact with participating in Lay Witness Missions, numerous Mexico Mission trips and the Jail Ministry. He was always ready to help others with any need that arose, such as building a Biblical Training & Counselling Center for Faith Ministries. His family will remember him best as a lover of Jesus, his family, and his friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters, Helen Crawford and Lela Bell McCluskey, brothers, E.A. Bailey, David Bailey and Edmund Bailey and a son-in-law, Robert Earl Thomas. He is survived by his precious loving wife, Ruth Shoemake Bailey, Tupelo; daughter, Kay (Dwight) Faulkenbery, Tupelo; sister, Lanetia B. Richardson, Anguilla; grandchildren, Wendy (Bill) Smith and Sam (Nikki) Thomas; great grandchildren, Jordan Smith, Hardy Smith, Bo Thomas, Jeb Thomas and Maci Thomas. A graveside service honoring Homa's life will be Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Bruce Cemetery at 1:00 P.M. with Bro. Jeff Dalton, Bro. Dwight Faulkenbery and Bro. Paul Lowe officiating. He will be laid to rest with a final tribute given those who served our country so faithfully with Military Honors being given by the U.S. Army Military Honor Guard. Serving as pallbearers will be Danny Bailey, Paul Lowe, Bill Smith, Jordan Smith, Bo Thomas, Brian Thomas, Jeb Thomas and Sam Thomas. Parker Memorial Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Bailey family and entrusting their care to us. Online condolence may be made at www.parkermemorialfuneralhomes.com.
