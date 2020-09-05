Jewel Faye Trice Bailey transitioned to be with the Lord on September 3, 2020, at her home in Verona. She was born January 25, 1953 in Lee county unto Artrie Smith Trice and the late Gary C. Trice. She was a member of Second Baptist M. B. Church in Verona. She enjoyed spending time with her family , cooking was her passion, and especially her duties at her church, her convention work at the local , state and national levels was a very important part of her Christian life's work. She was a member of Heroines of Jericho Queen Elizabeth Court # 124 and a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. She was united in Holy Wedlock to Arvell Bailey. They shared four children together, Detra Gilbert, Willie Fields, Jackie Anderson and Roderick Bailey; and six grandchildren. She retired from MDOT after 42 years of service. Her memory will be cherished by her busband, Arvell Bailey; mother, Artrie Mae Smith Trice; brother, Gary Wayne Trice (Almeta) and sister, Peggy C. Long (John lll); her nieces, Shenna Cook and Katrinka Trice and Nephews, John L. Long and Andrew C. Long along with a host of great nieces and nephews and a great great niece; special cousin/brother, Johnny C. Smith; special friends/brothers Jessie Shells and Willie Lockett other relatives and friends. Walk-thru visitation will be at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home in Verona on Sunday, September 6, 2020 from 12:00 Noon until 2:00P.M. followed by graveside services at the Verona Cemetery at 3:00P.M. Family and friends may sign the guest registry at www.agnewandsons.com
