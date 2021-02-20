Jo-Ellen Bailey, 67, passed away Saturday, February 16, 2021, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on Monday, February 22, 2021 at 1:00 p. m. at First Baptist Church Baldwyn. Visitation will be on Monday @ noon - 1:00 p. m. at First Baptist Church Baldwyn.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.