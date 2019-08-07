Saltillo-Joe Morrow Bailey age 80 died Wednesday August 7, 2019 at his home after a long illness. He was retired from the car business and was a member of the North MS Cruiser Car Club. He enjoyed restoring old cars and spending time with his family especially his grandchildren, he was a Baptist.Services will be Friday at 2 pm at Waters Funeral Home with Bro. Tim Green officiating burial will be in Lee Memorial Park. Survivors include his wife of 55 years Alice Faye Bailey of Saltillo, his daughter Alicia Payne ( Dan ) of Saltillo, his son Brian Bailey ( Rebecca ) of Saltillo his sister Angeline Patton of Saltillo 2 Grandchildren Jack Bailey and Emma Bailey. He was preceded in death by his parents Elzie & Fannie Ruth Bailey.Pall Bearers will be George Blaylock, Ed Blaylock, Danny Bailey, Mark White, Jackie Martin, Milton Haddon, Earl Stone and Doug Harrison. Honorary Pall Bearers will be members of the North MS Cruiser Car Club and Jimmy Dale Herring. Visitation will be Thursday from 5 pm until 8 pm. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
