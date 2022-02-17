Bernard, as he was often called, was born December 3, 1954, to the late Eugene "Tom" and Elnora Bailey. At the age of 67, he passed into eternity on February 13, 2022. He gave his life to Jesus Christ later in life and joined the Mt. Calvary Outreach Ministries, Okolona, MS. He united in wedlock to Dorothy Spratt who preceded him in death. Bernard was also preceded in death by his parents, brothers: Ray, Herman, Wardell, Warren, and William; sisters: Bessie Whitfield, Mary Moton, Irma D. Duncan, and Sarah Lois Bailey. He is survived by brothers: Eugene (Callie), Willie C, both of Cincinnati, OH, Harlin (Emma) of Okolona, MS; sisters: Minerva Grayson of St. Louis, MO, Katherine (Dan) Yount, Evelyn Townsend, Ollie Jetter, all of Cincinnati, OH, Warzella Gillespie of Okolona, MS, and sisters-in-law Patricia Bailey of Cincinnati, OH, and Naomi Bailey of Okolona, MS, other relatives and special friends: Charlotte Wooten and Chester Mae Pulliam. Visitation will be Friday, February 18, 12 noon - 5 p.m. at Bailey Funeral Home, 506 West Monroe Ave., Okolona, MS 38860. Services will be at Mt. Calvary Outreach, Okolona, Saturday, February 19, 2:30 p.m. Masks are Required. Bailey Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.