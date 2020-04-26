Luna Griffin Bailey, 98, passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020 at the Meadows Nursing Facility in Fulton. She was a retired beautician, owner-operator of Luna's Beauty Shop in Florence, AL and Baldwyn, MS; an accomplished seamstress, quilter, homemaker and babysitter. She was an active member of East Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Baldwyn for many years and attended West Jackson St. Baptist Church, Tupelo. Funeral services were held at Waters Funeral Home on Sunday, April 26, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. with Bro. Cory Flanagin officiating. Burial was in Prentiss Memorial Gardens. She is survived by two daughters, Martha Duncan (Richard) of Mantachie and Chery Lytal (Bobby) of Baldwyn; son, Tony Bailey (Kandye) of Guntown; three granddaughters, Dawn Caygle (Vern), Cassie Flanagin (Cory) and Allison Carnathan; four grandsons, Billy Jefferies (Dana), Scott Jefferies (Kelly) and Mitchell Bailey, SR. (Lori) and Ricky Duncan (Susan); ten great-grandsons, Channing and Clay Caygle, Cohen Jefferies and Mitchell (MJ) Bailey, JR., Owen Flanagin, Jay Duncan, Braden Carnathan, Bryce Carnathan,Trey Parker and Jagger Duncan; six great-granddaughters, Kylie Jefferies, McKinzie and Sadie Flanagin, Madilyn Bailey, Katelyn Jefferies Morgan Campbell; her special children, whom were loved dearly by Mammaw Bailey, Alex and Aaron Lyons, Savannah Burnett, Anson Buck, Madeline Bender, Kylee Brownfield, Mollie McKay and Briley Brevard; host of other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, James Harrison and Ollie Waddle Griffin; son, Marion Bailey; brothers, Hershel, Cecil and Paul Griffin; sisters, Ruby Griffin, Hazel Nelson, Mollie Prentice and Correne Bishop. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
