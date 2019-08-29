First SGT Donald Ray Bailey, 58, died Thursday, August 29, 2019, at the North MS Medical Center. He was born April 11, 1961 in Baldwyn to JC and Linda Bailey. He served with the 155th Armored Brigade in the Mississippi National Guard his deployments included Operation Desert Storm and Operation Iraqi Freedom. He retired in 2007. He was currently working with Lee County 5th District Maintenance Department. He was an avid NASCAR and Ole Miss fan. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and listening to Kid Rock. Services will be 12 PM Saturday at Lee Memorial Funeral Home chapel with Bro. Edwin Temple officiating. Burial with Military Honors will be in Lee Memorial Park. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. He is survived by his wife, Jennifer Bailey of Shannon; his mother, Linda Bailey of Shannon; two daughters, Mallari Parker (Anthony) of Amory and Maegan Bailey of Tupelo; one son, Jacob Bailey of Plantersville and one step-son, Justin Richardson of Saltillo; one sister, Teresa Davis (Jessie) of Mantachie; one brother, Marc Bailey of Tupelo; six grandchildren, AJ Parker, Lukas Parker, Brooke Parker, Carson Richardson, Keegan Gray and Raeleigh Gray. He was preceded in death by his father, JC Bailey. Pallbearers will be his sons and friends. Honorary Pallbearers will be members of the 155th. Visitation will be 10 - 12 Saturday. For online condolences and guest registry, visit www.leememorialonline.com.
