Sgt. Richard Paul Bailey, 50, died Friday, June 10, 2020 at home, as the result of complications of pneumonia. He was born in Tupelo, May 29, 1970 to Philip and Joye Collier Bailey. Paul worked for Westmoreland Glass for over 25 years before joining the Tupelo Fire Department. For a little more than the last 20 years, he has dedicated his life to serving his community, not only with the Tupelo Fire Department, but the Verona Fire Department as well. The heart of a first responder is the heart of a hero and Paul always met challenges with a smile and positive attitude. When he wasn't at the Fire Department, he was on the water with a rod and reel. He was not just an avid fisherman; he was a fishing enthusiast and enjoyed anything and everything related to fishing. He would cast a line anywhere from a good Mississippi creek to the beautiful blue waters of the ocean, depending on how much time he could spend away from home. He put a lot of time, effort and heart into his career and his hobby, but nothing could touch the hem of the love he shared with his family. Survivors include his wife, Merritt Lee Bailey of Tupelo; parents, Philip and Joye Bailey; three children, Michael Bailey and his wife, Sarah of Oceanside, California, Caitlin Golding and her husband, Tony of Pontotoc and Annalise Bailey of Ellistown, and the mother of his children, Holly Bailey; three step-children, Skyler Herring of Atlanta, Georgia, Eliza Herring of Los Angeles, California and Wyatt Herring of Oxford; grandson, Hutch Bailey; sister, Melissa Bailey of Saltillo; three brothers, David Bailey and his wife Eileen and their daughter, Claire, Andy Bailey and Christopher Bailey all of Tupelo; aunt, Carol Newcomb and her husband, Everette of Corinth; and uncle, Rev. Warner Collier of Beeville, Texas. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Warner and Elsie Collier and Charlie and Sue Bailey. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until service time Monday, July 13, 2020 at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. Services including honors from the Tupelo Fire Department Honor Guard and the Mississippi State Fire Academy Honor Guard will be 12 p.m. Monday, July 13, 2020 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues with Rev. Warner Collier and Rev. Bart Latner officiating. A graveside service will follow in Tupelo Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Bill Wardlaw, Mark Patton, Andrew Hooper, Rodney Robinson, Bo Ruff, Ben Kingsley, Josh Parks, Corey Lindsey, Anthony Mallard and Cody Franks. Honorary pallbearers will be Michael Bailey, David Bailey, Andy Bailey, Chris Bailey, Jason Whitenton, Tim Hatcher, Casey Rutledge and the employees of Westmoreland Glass. The service will be live streamed and recorded for those who may not be able to attend at www.peguesfuneralhome.com. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
