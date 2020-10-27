Sheila Ann Bailey, 63, went to her heavenly home on Monday, October 26, 2020. She was born on October 8, 1957, to Loise Goodman Bailey and Ruby Eveline Clayton Bailey. Sheila finished college with a four-year degree in Accountancy, and worked for BNA Bank and the Tax Assessor Office. She worked until her health no longer allowed her to. Sheila was a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church. She was very loved and will be greatly missed. There will be a private family service held for Ms. Sheila with Bro. Jeff Lawrence officiating. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. Sheila is survived by a brother, Gary Bailey (Delaine), and a sister Daphnia Bailey McMillen. She is preceded in death by her parents Loise Bailey, and Ruby Clayton Bailey. In lieu of flowers the family request that memorials be made to St. Jude's Children Hospital For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.

