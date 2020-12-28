Charles Bailey, Sr., 69, passed away Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at home in Bruce. Services will be on Wed, Dec 30, 2020 at 12 noon at Hamblet Cemetery in Coffeeville, MS. Visitation will be on Tuesday, Dec 29, 2020 from 5-6 p.m. at Belle Memorial of Bruce. Burial will follow at Hamblet Cemetery.

