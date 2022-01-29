William Earl Bailey, Sr., 69, was born February 20, 1952 to the late Eugene "Tom" and Elnora Gladney Bailey in the Egypt Community. His love and contagious smile was always warm like the Sun's embrace, providing light for many in days of darkness. Early in life, William accepted Christ and joined Zion Springs M.B. Church, Okolona. In later years, he became a founding member of Mt. Calvary Outreach Ministries, serving as a deacon and trustee. William was a 1970 graduate of the last Fannie Carter High School class, before the integration of Okolona High School. He was former employee of Futorian until entering the funeral home business, where he worked for over 35 years. In 2021, William, along with his family entered a new era and began Bailey Funeral Home. William had a servant's heart. He loved to sing and was part of Okolona Chamber of Commerce (former president), Okolona School Board (former president), FC/OHS Scholarship Committee, and others. In 2016, he received the Community Service Award . After an unexpected illness late Tuesday evening, January 25, William was taken to NMMC-Tupelo. After years of keeping the faith, and fighting the good fight, he departed this life for a home eternal on Thursday, January 27, 2022. A multitude of memories will be shared and remembered by his loving , faithful and dedicated wife of over 40 years, Naomi Bailey, his children: Shiekeal (Lamont) French, Pranati Bailey, William (Stacey) Bailey, Jr., Nathan Bailey, Takiana Bailey, Alexander Bailey, Steven (Shereese) White, Derrick Swing, Catrina (Terry) Tallie; his siblings: Minerva Grayson, Katherine Yont (Dan), Evelyn Townsend, Ollie Jetter, Warzella Gillespie, Eugene Bailey, Jr., (Callie), Willie C. Bailey, Warren Bailey (Patricia), Rev. Harlin Bailey (Emma) and Lennon Bailey; daughter-in-law, Donnica Hykes; 17 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren; mother-in-law, Nannie Lou Edwards; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Ishmell (Josephine) Edwards, Sandra (Andy) Johnson, Vernetta ( David, Sr.,) Bynum, Shelia (Wayne) Fiddis, Mary (Barry) Buggs, Gary Edwards, Timothy (Francine) Edwards and other relatives. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers: Wardell Bailey and Herman Bailey; sisters: Bessie Whitfield and Mary Moton and son, Earvin Lamont Hykes. Services will be Sunday, January 30, 2022 at Okolona High School Gym, 404 Dr. Howard Gunn St., 2 p.m. Interment will follow at Oddfellows Cemetery, Okolona. Bailey Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
