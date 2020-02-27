69, passed away on Fri., Feb. 21, 2020 at NMMC in Tupelo. FRED was born to Eugene Bailey, Jr. and Mary Lee Gladney-Kyles on Dec. 18, 1950 in Chickasaw Co. He was a 1969 graduate of Fannie Carter High School. Fred was an outstanding baseball and basketball player. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and everything that he did. Willie Clarence "FRED" Bailey is survived by his father, Eugene Bailey, Sr. and stepmother, Callie Bailey. Mother; Mary Lee Gladney-Kyles of Okolona. 3 Daughters; Felicia Fairley (Marvin) of Blue Springs, MS, Clarice Williams (Leon) of Belzoni, MS, and Tyuamicko Robertson of Gulf Port, MS. 3 Sons; Jamie Brumbley (Erica) of Memphis, TN, Clarence Brown (Catina) of Tupelo, and Robert Brown of Okolona. 8 Sisters; Shirley Bailey (James), Earnestine Coker, Dorothy Ball, Quanita Kyles all of Okolona. Louise Neal of Tupelo, Clarie Huff of Cincinnati, OH, Colletta Collins of Texas, and Kay Bishop of Cincinnati, OH. 5 Brothers; Lee Bailey of Okolona, Lonnie Bailey (Rose) of St. Paul, MN, Tommie Bailey of Okolona, Tony Bailey of Texas and Robert Clay of Atlanta, Ga. There are 18 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. The visitation will be Fri., Feb. 28, 2020 from 4-6 p.m. at Williams Memorial. The service will be Sat., Feb. 29, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Mt. Calvary Outreach Ministries Church in Okolona. The burial will follow at the Okolona Oddfellows Cemetery. Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.
