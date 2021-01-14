Madalyn Brooke Bails 21, passed away Monday, January 11, 2021 at the North MS Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. She was born June 12, 1999 unto Antoinette Freeman and the late Rodney Bails. She was a member of New Zion M. B. Church, where she was a very active member. She was a member of the choir, vacation Bible School and District, State and National Convention. Madalyn graduated from Shannon High School in Shannon, MS, she graduate as fourth in her class. While in high school she was a member of the band, Beta Club. Madalyn took college courses while still in high school. She graduated from Mississippi State University after three years with a Bachelor of Science in Human Development and Family Science with a Child Development Concentration on November 25, 2020. Madalyn memories will be cherished by her mother, Antoinette Freeman; grandparents, Chink and Shirley Freeman, and Dorothy Bails: uncles , Perry Antone Freeman, Dwight (Grenetie) Bails, Lavell (Sophioa) Tate, and Derick Tate; great aunts Arnita (Harvey) Moore, Dorothy (Sextus) Shannon, Lois (Charlie ) Stone, Onie B. Hill and Aundra (Larry Coleman; God parents, Roy and Stephanie Patton; God brother, Bryce Patton God sister, Sydney Patton; special friends, , classmates, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorors Lambda Eta and many special cousins. Preceded in death by her dad, grandfather, Leroy, great grandmother, Lou Lou and several uncles. Funeral service will be Friday, January 16, 2021 at 1:00 P.M. at New Zion Cemetery in Plantersville and visitation will be Friday, January 15, 2021 from 2-5 P.M. at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home in Verona. Covid-19 guidelines will be followed. Family and friends may sign the guestbook at www.agnewandson.com
