On July 19, 1953 a great man was born, and on August 29, 2022 this same great man left this world unexpectedly. Jim Bain was an extraordinary man who was loved by so many people and who loved those same people with all his heart. His life's work was fueled by the want and need to take care of those he loved and cared about. If you knew him, then he considered you a part of his family. Jim was born in Tupelo to James and Elizabeth Bain. He grew up in Tupelo and graduated from Tupelo High School. From there he attended Mississippi State where he met his wife of 47 years, Deb. After pharmacy school in Louisiana, they settled back in Tupelo. They began their family and had three children, with whom they devoted their time and love. These two were born to be parents! Throughout their children's school years, Jim was the dedicated sports dad. He coached, he packed, he drove, and all with the knowledge of doing the same thing again the next weekend at a different complex. It didn't matter what field he was on or what horse arena he was sitting at, he was all in. He immersed himself into the Tupelo soccer scene, and with the help of faithful friends brought that soccer scene to the forefront. His children were his pride and joy, and he was always one of their biggest cheerleaders. He always told them, "You are a Bain, you can do anything you put your mind to." Jim, along with Deb, instilled the love of the Mississippi State Bulldogs into their kids. There's nothing quite like Starkville in the fall. The front lawn of Dorman Hall became the place where Jim taught his children how to throw a football, do cheers and chants, eat boiled peanuts, and to make memories that would last a lifetime. Starkville will seem a bit sweeter now. Always active in his community, Jim served in many capacities on local boards and associations including Civitan, Lee County School Board, Mississippi Pharmacy Association, and the Youth Soccer Association, just to name a few. Along with the many hats Jim wore, one of the most important one to him was his job as a pharmacist. Jim Bain's Pharmacy became a cornerstone in the Tupelo community and touched more lives than we will probably ever know. Jim's dedication to his customers, his employees, and his fellow pharmacists in the community was of the caliber of his dedication to his family. Even though the front doors of the pharmacy said, "Monday - Friday, 9:00-6:00 and Saturdays 9:00-12:00," Jim was there at any hour someone needed him. People trusted Jim and the people who worked alongside him at the pharmacy. They trusted him because he truly cared. It wasn't just a job to him. It was a way that he could give back to his community and to ultimately take care of people. From filling prescriptions, to having the students from Milam walk over each afternoon, to educating people about their medications and insurances, or simply listening to his customers, once again Jim was all in. Jim Bain's Pharmacy holds memories for so many that will last a lifetime. Jim enjoyed entertaining anyone who was around him. He really was the life of the party! Again, he created memories that will last a lifetime. Those are the memories we all will keep with us to get through these days, weeks, and years ahead. He loved so many, and was loved by so many. A truly great man! He is survived by wife, Deb; his children, Ginnie Waite (Denny), Bo Bain (Kelley), and Anna Lauren Bain, all of Saltillo, his adopted son, Fred Washington and his four-legged son, Ridge Bain; two granddaughters, Anna Elizabeth and Sallye Catherine Waite; two sisters, Betty Bain Ridenhour (Calvin) of Germantown, Tennessee and Sallye Bain Stewart (Clay) of Tupelo; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his sister, Susan Bain Chisum and her husband, A.B. A celebration of Jim's life will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, September 1, 2022 at the Calvary Baptist Church with Rev. Will Rambo officiating. Visitation will be 4 until 7 p.m. Wednesday August 31, 2022 at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo and also 10 a.m. until service time Thursday at the church. Pallbearers will be Jim Beane, Romie Palmer, Doe Holloway, Don Lewis, Mike Gibson, Walt Stewart, Roger Byrd, and Hal McPherson. Honorary pallbearers will be Clay Stewart, Fred Washington, John Chisum, Jud Vance, Johnny Timmons, Reed Hillen, Ken Gillentine, Mark Hudson, Ronnie Warren, John Pannell, Jimmy Graham, Kevin Caldwell, John Decker, Clayton Gillentine, Michael Gibson, Calvin Brown, Lee Wallace, and Jim Bain's Pharmacy family and customers. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be shared at www.peguesfuneralhome.com
