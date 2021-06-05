Bernice Settle Baker passed away Thursday, June 3, 2021 at the Sanctuary Hospice House at the age of 84. She was born March 8, 1937 in Biggersville, the daughter of Albert and Mable Settle. Bernice earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the University of Tennessee where she also began her dedicated career in healthcare. She later worked at Charity Hospital in Tennessee before moving back home to the Tupelo area. Bernice was instrumental in starting the nursing program at Northeast Mississippi Junior College where taught for many years. She was also a nursing instructor at Itawamba Community College until she began assisting her husband, Dr. Frank Baker in his dental practice. In addition to caring for her family and managing her nursing career, Bernice also enjoyed her antiques business, Baker House Antiques which she operated from her home. She was a faithful member of First Presbyterian Church where she served selflessly. She loved her Bible Study group and began a special group for widows following the death of her husband. Bernice had the heart of a servant and was actively involved in many charitable organizations including Junior Auxiliary, the Salvation Army and Meals on Wheels. She was a beautiful example to her family, exhibiting grace and love to all who knew her while also teaching the values of hard work and enjoying God's creation. Bernice loved traveling with her granddaughter, Emily, taking trips to Europe and all across the United States. She was also known for her lovely hybrid roses which she entered in flower shows each season. Bernice leaves behind her two sons, Frank Baker, Jr. and John Baker and his wife Sheila; her granddaughter, Emily Baker and her fiancé Grayson Miller, all of Tupelo. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband of 45 years, Dr. Frank Baker. Visitation will be 5 until 7 p.m. Sunday, June 6, 2021 at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at First Presbyterian Church with Rev. Dr. Ron Richardson and Rev. Dr. Olin McBride officiating. Burial will be in New Hope Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Biggersville. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
