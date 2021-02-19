Bobby Baker, 58, passed away Saturday, February 13, 2021, at his home in Peoria. Graveside. Services will be on Monday February 22, 2021 11:00 a.m. at Union Hill Cemetery in Water Valley Serenity Daniels Funeral Home is in charge of services. Visitation will be on Sunday February 21, 2021 12:00 Noon - 4:00 at Serenity Daniels Chapel Water Valley.

