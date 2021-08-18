Bro. Billy Wayne "Bill" Baker, 79, passed away on August 16, 2021, at his residence in Ripley, Mississippi. He was born on July 4, 1942 to the late John Dewey Baker and the late Blanche Simpson Baker. He always said that everyone in the United States celebrated his birthday. He was known as a "people's pastor," serving not just his church but the people of Ripley and Tippah County. Funeral Services honoring the life of Bro. Bill will be 11 AM, Thursday August 19, 2021 at West Ripley Baptist Church with Bro. Randy Buse and Bro. Randy Isbell officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Springs Cemetery in Calhoun County, MS. Bro. Bill surrendered to the ministry in 1965 and graduated from Clarke College in Newton, Mississippi and then Blue Mountain College in Blue Mountain, Mississippi. He also attended New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary but felt the need to serve his congregation. Bro. Bill served as pastor to several churches, most of which were in Tippah County. He served at Providence Baptist, Dumas Baptist, West Shady Grove (Eupora, MS), West Ripley Baptist, and Fellowship Baptist. His motto for ministry was "Love the people, preach the Word, and leave the rest to God." Visitation will be Wednesday August 18, 2021 from 5 PM until 9 PM and will continue Thursday, August 10 from 9 AM until service time at West Ripley Baptist Church. Bro. Bill is survived by his wife of almost fifty-nine years, Rebecca Lou "Becky" Morgan Baker and three children: Diana Baker Spencer of Corinth, Mississippi, Bro. Michael Baker (Tina) of Blue Mountain, Mississippi, and Bro. Jonathan Baker (Wendy) of Weatherford, Texas. Bill and Becky love each one of their grandchildren: Marina Spencer Basden (Wesley), Brittani Spencer Walls (T.J.), Jessica Spencer Holloway (Timothy), Rebecca "Becca" Spencer, Branson Spencer, Brantley Spencer, John Baker, James Baker (Carie), Jonah Baker, Justin Bennett, Jonathan Bennett, Hannah Baker, Allison Baker, Savannah Baker, Waverly Baker, and Chandler Baker and especially their six wonderful great grandchildren. He is survived by one brother, James Milton Baker (Tommie) of Texas, two sisters: Anita Crestman (Jack) of Calhoun City, Mississippi, and the late Betty Carolyn Malone (Jerry) of Winona, Mississippi. Pallbearers will be his grandsons and grand son-in-laws. Honorary Pallbearers: West Ripley Baptist Church Adult Men's Sunday School Class. Donations in his memory can be made to Blue Mountain College to the Billy Wayne Baker Scholarship Fund. The number one priority during these unpredictable times is the health of our families, our visitors and our community. With this in mind, the family recommends that everyone wear masks and social distance of six feet. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with Bro. Bill's family at ripleyfuneralhome.com
