Byron Scott Baker, 64, resident of New Albany passed away peacefully January 7, 2022 at Magnolia Place in Union County. A memorial service honoring the life of Mr. Baker will be announced at a later date. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care. Mr. Baker was born August 13, 1957 in Marietta, GA to the late Harlan and Billie Logan Baker. He attended W.P. Daniel High School and was employed in the construction industry until his retirement. A Christian and proud United States Army Veteran, Mr. Baker shared his love of blues music by playing the guitar and harmonica. He enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle and will be remembered as a loving uncle who shared quality time time with his nieces, nephews and his granddaughter, who held a special place in his heart. Those left to cherish his memories include his wife, Annice Bobo Baker, one daughter, Scotti Miles (Adrian) of Nesbit, one sister, Kim Baker-Bolding (Mike) of Cape Coral, FL, one brother, Steve Baker (Shari) of Overland Park, KS, one grandaughter, Landri Miles of Nesbit, Ms, four nieces, Emily, Jennifer, Christa, and Shelbi, three nephews, Tommy, Stephan, and Tyler The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Baker family at nafuneralsandcremations.com
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.