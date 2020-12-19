Charles E. Baker, 86, died Saturday, December 19, 2020 at the Mississippi State Veteran's Home in Oxford where he had resided for over a year and half. Charles was born in the Wren Community of Monroe County on August 31, 1934 to the late Robert Elliott and Ila Baker. He grew up there and graduated from Shannon High School. A patriotic American, he served in the U. S. Air Force during the Korean Conflict. In 1975, he married Nannie Lou Bright Collins and she survives. Charles loved people and was a salesman and trader all his life attending auctions and flee markets, making purchases and reselling the items. His presence in our area with his old pickup truck is a strong legacy for those who knew him and purchased his products. He was an active member ,until his health failed, of the Old Union Baptist Church where he sang in the Choir. He loved a good conversation especially about politics. A private family only service will be held at 1 PM Monday, December 21, 2020 at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Bro. David Smith, his nephew in law, officiating. Private burial will follow in Lee Memorial Park. There will be no public visitation. Charles is survived by his wife, Nannie Lou Collins Baker, Nanny Lou's son, Herbert Collins and his wife, Peggy all of Old Union. two sisters, Jean Harmon and Anita Hammock both of Amory. 2 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister, Joanne Baker and a brother, David Baker. Memorials may be made to the Old Union Baptist Church, 113 CR 455, Shannon, MS. 38868. Condolences may be e mailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net
