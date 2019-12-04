BOONEVILLE -- Donald Lee Baker, 50, passed away Tuesday, December 03, 2019, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Booneville. Services will be on Friday, December 6, 2019 at 2 pm at Faith Worship Center. Visitation will be on Thursday, December 5, 2019 starting at 12 pm and lasting until service time at 2 pm Friday. at the church. Burial will follow at House of Prayer Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.

