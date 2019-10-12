William Doyle Baker, 62, passed away October 12, 2019 at home surrounded by family. He was born on April 9, 1957 to William Mack and Mamie Ruth Baker. He was a member of Horton Memorial Baptist Church. Doyle married the love of his life, Karen McCullough Baker on November 19, 1976. He worked at Action Industries for 25 years and 1 month. He then established a thriving business, Doyle's Decals in 2002, which was a successful business for 16 years. He lived a full life hunting, fishing, riding four wheelers, shooting bows, gardening, and enjoying anything outdoors. Doyle and Karen built a happy life together with their two children, Nathan and Andrea. They enjoyed a lot of happy times with their five grandchildren. Doyle leaves behind his loving wife of 43 years, Karen Baker; son, Nathan Baker(Ashley Beth); daughter, Andrea Davis(Jerrod); sister, Anita Young(Jimmy); mother-in-law, Patricia Sartin; sister-in-law, Vickie Marlin; nephew, Justin McMillen(Abigail), niece, Georgia Marlin; and grandchildren, Mary Grace Chaney, Colby Davis, Manning Davis, Lily Voyles, and Raybo Voyles. He was preceded in death by his parents; aunt, Winnie Baker. Services will be Monday, October 14, 2019 at 11AM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. JW Owen officiating. Burial will follow in Ecru Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers: Nathan Baker, Jerrod Davis, Dale Onsby, Royce Robinson, Jackie Swords, David Farris, Joey Ferguson, and Phil Peterson. Honorary Pallbearers: Justin McMillen, Phil Harlow, Danny Hale, Jerry Swords, Tim Crouch, and John Crouch. Visitation will be Sunday, October 13, 5-8PM and Monday, October 14, 10AM until service time. The family would like to say a special thank you to Sportsman Camo Covers for your services provide to our family.
