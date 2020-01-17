PONTOTOC -- Haygan Rhodes Baker, 3 MONTHS, passed away Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at Pontotoc Health Services in Pontotoc. Services will be on Saturday, January 18,2020 Beginning at 3:00 PM at Parker Memorial Funeral Home Vardaman Chapel . Visitation will be on Saturday, January 18,2020 from 12:00-3:00PM at Parker Memorial Funeral Home of Vardaman . Burial will follow at .

