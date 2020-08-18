James Merle Baker, Sr., 86, died Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Merle was born July 16, 1934 to James Austin Baker and Eppie Moore Baker in Lee County. He honorably served his country in the U.S. Army. On December 28, 1956, he married the former Margaret Ann Wren. Merle retired in 1998, after a long career at Day-Brite Manufacturing. He enjoyed woodworking making everything from birdhouses to shelving. When spending his time outdoors, he could be found either hunting or riding four-wheelers with his grandchildren or friends. Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Margaret Baker of Saltillo; two children, Martha Sewell and her husband, Robert of Tupelo and James Baker, Jr. and his wife, Jayme of Saltillo; four grandchildren, Ryan Sewell and his wife, Amanda of Mooreville, Valerie Morgan and her husband, Matthew of Indianola, Tony Baker and his wife, Abbie of Benton and Alexandra Baker of Saltillo; 10 great-grandchildren; and one sister, Faye Woolridge and her husband, Bobby Joe of Mantachie. He was preceded in death by his parents, Austin and Eppie Baker; one brother, Charles Baker; and two sisters, Frances McKissick and Eunice Campbell. Visitation will be 12:30 until 1:30 p.m. Thursday, August 20, 2020 at W. E. Pegues, Tupelo. Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Keyes Cemetery with Rev. Donny Riley officiating. W. E. Pegues Funeral Directors is in charge of the arrangements. Memorials may be made to your charity of choice. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
