Lindon F. "Peewee" Baker, 87, passed away Saturday, August 1, 2020 at his home in Saltillo. He was born September 7, 1932 in Itawamba County to John W. and Ernie Mae Baker. Peewee was a longtime truck driver for MW Windows and Doors, receiving a safety award for 21 years of accident free driving. He had a generous heart and enjoyed giving away the jewelry he made in his spare time. He loved his spending time with family, spoiling his nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Peewee was a Baptist by faith. Survivors include his wife of 67 years, Elvera; two sisters, Agnes Allen of Corinth and Betty Hardin of Verona; three nieces, Donna Benjamin and fiance David Owens of Arlington, Kentucky, Gail Moon and husband, Jeff, of Brewer, and Darla Anderson of Owenville, Alabama; nephew, Chris Allen and wife, Tracy, of Corinth; and a host of great-nieces and nephews. A graveside service honoring Peewee's life was held Monday, August 3, 2020 at Tupelo Memorial Park with the Honorable Mayor Jason Shelton delivering the Eulogy. W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors was entrusted with the arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com
