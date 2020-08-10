Nancy Sue Baker, 81, died Sunday, August 9, 2020, at the North MS Medical Center. She was born June 30, 1939, in Indianapolis, IN to Paul and Annie Ralston. She was a member of Oak Hill United Methodist Church. Se was an Executive Secretary for many years at North MS Medical Center and most recently the office manager for Rehab Solutions. She enjoyed quilting, gardening and tending to her yard and flowers. She loved her family and spending time with her grandchildren. Graveside Services will be 10 AM Wednesday at Lee Memorial Park with Rev. Donny Riley officiating. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. She is survived by her children, Rebecca Keltz of Big Pine Key, FL and Robert Keltz (Sheila) of Tupelo; two sisters, Mary Ohl of Paris, IL and Polly Boone (Frank) of Meridian; two grandchildren, Erica Keltz and Amber Smith; two great-grandchildren, North Keltz and Path Keltz. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Charles Baker. Memorials may be made to Oak Hill United Methodist Church. For online condolences and guest registry, visit www.leememorialonline.com.

