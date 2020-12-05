Phil Baker, age 57, and a resident of New Albany, departed this life on Friday morning, December 4, 2020, in the comfort of his home following an extended illness of several years. Funeral services honoring the Christian life of this much loved husband, father, grandfather, and son will be at 2 PM Monday, December 7 at the Wells Chapel Church with a visitation one hour before services. Pastor Michael Lumpkin will officiate. Burial will follow in the Wells Chapel Cemetery. Arrangements will be provided by The New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care (662) 539-7000. Phil was a lifelong resident of Union County and was employed for 27 years by the Cooper Tire and Rubber Company in Tupelo before retiring for heath reasons. An avid sports fan, Phil will be remembered as a person devoted to his family and one who enjoyed fishing, hunting, and special times with his grandchildren. He is survived by his beloved wife, Shiryl Lynn Adair Baker, two daughters, Mindy Lynn Bowen (Chris) and Kaylee Beth Elder (Erik), both New Albany, his parents, Jimmy Dale and Sylvia Faye Baker, a brother, Marty Baker (Vickie), his much loved grandchildren, Logan and Kolten Bowen and Adalyn Elder, all of New Albany. Memorials are requested to Home Care Hospice 301 Hwy 30 West New Albany, MS 38652. New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Baker family at nafuneralsanndcremations.com.
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.