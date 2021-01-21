Ralph Edwin Baker, 86, passed away Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in New Albany after complications from Covid. He was born weighing around two pounds on July 30,1934, in Memphis, to the late Dallas Glen and Lucille Powell Baker. After graduation from Hickory Flat High School in 1953, Ralph served in the US Army stationed in Germany as a medic driver. He married Lanie Ruth Williams who was his best friend and wife for 59 years. He was a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church. After retiring from Hancock Fabric Textiles where Ralph worked 28 faithful years, traveling became a favorite pastime. He made many lasting friendships while camping around the United States. Another favorite for him and his late wife was sharing their joy of decorating for the Christmas season both inside and outside their home. It became part of many peoples' annual Christmas light driving tour. Funeral services for family and close friends will be at 2 p.m., Saturday, January 23, 2021 at United Funeral Service with good friend, Bro. Dean Timbes officiating. Visitation from 1 p.m. until service. Burial will be at Vista Memorial Park. United Funeral service is in charge of the arrangements. He is survived by one son, Ronald Baker of Tupelo; three daughters, Tina Moorman and husband Terry of New Albany, Audrey Little and husband John of Belden, and Teresa Robbins and husband Rick of New Albany; nine grandchildren; John Alan Baker (Paige), David Baker (Holly), Adam McMillen (Anna Brooke), Paige Allred (Austin), Miranda McCraw (Jeremy), Mallory Little (Jonathan McDaniel), Mark Robbins (Stephanie), Callie Robbins, and Sarah Robbins; and 12 great-grandchildren. In-laws: Robert and Blanche Armstrong and Jo Lane Williams. Mr. Baker's grandsons will serve as pallbearers. He was preceded in death by parents, wife, two sisters, and two brothers. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
