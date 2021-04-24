Mrs. Sara Carr Baker took her heavenly flight on April 23, 2021, at her residence in Verona, MS., after an extended illness. She was born May 14, 1936, in Cullman, AL, to William Oliver Carr and Clem Susie Bowen Carr. She graduated high school in Cold Springs, Alabama, and worked most of her life as a sewing machine operator in garment factories. As a child, she worked on her family's farm, growing food for the family and working in cotton fields. As an adult, she worked in garments factories as a machine operator, sewing garments made of cotton and other materials. She was a woman of strong Christian faith, a faithful and loving wife and mother, and a woman who loved her God, Family, and country with passion. Ms. Baker moved with her family from Woodland, Al, in 1980 and became a long-time resident of Verona, MS. She attended Lighthouse Assembly of God in Saltillo, MS, and was a dedicated prayer warrior. Every morning her routine began with her reading her Bible and saying morning prayers. Every evening at 5:30, without fail, she would say her evening prayers, praising her God for the bountiful blessings in her life and asking for protection for all of her loved ones calling each person in her family by name. On June 2, 1957, she was married to John Marshall Baker, Jr, in Bremen, Al, and considered her greatest accomplishments to be her three children. She was an exceptional cook, loved reading books, and taking care of her animals. A celebration of life service will be today, Sunday, April 26, 2021, in the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Bro. Jerry Ford officiating. Burial will follow in Verona City Cemetery. Visitation will be 12 noon to service time beginning at 1 p.m. Survivors include her daughter Debbie Rose of Meridian, MS, Stanley Baker (Myra) of Union KY, daughter-in-law, Cindy Baker of South Mills, NC; two granddaughters Cortney Baker of Rohnert Park, CA, Crystal Baker of Cotati Ca, a grandson Zackery Baker of Mare Island, CA, two Sisters Dicie Gosdin (Gerald) of Woodland, Al and Darlene Templeton of Fort Walton Beach, Fl. She has numerous nieces and nephews and many friends who have become family over the years. She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, John Marshall Baker, Jr, a son John Marshall Baker, III, her parents, four brothers Mark, William, Russell, and Edwin Carr, and four sisters Ellawees Roper, Margeret Carr, Doty Dutton, and Doris Andrews, and son-in-law Stanley Dean. Pallbearers include her nephew Ed Mitchum and neighbor Joe Gurly. Condolences to the family may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com. Those who cannot attend may view the service at 1 p.m. Sunday or anytime thereafter at hollandfuneraldirectors.com/livestreaming.
