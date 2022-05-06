Mae Opal Baker Springer left her earthly home on the early morning of May 5, 2022. Ms. Opal was born November 15, 1929 in Chickasaw county to Van and Viola Whitt. She was a member of Fellowship Church of the Nazarene. She worked as a nurse's aid for many years and after retiring she continued to sit with the elderly and the sick. She had a true passion for helping and caring for others. Visitation will be from 12:00 to 2:00 PM Saturday, May 7, 2022 at Houston Funeral Home with a funeral service at 2:00 PM following visitation with Bro. Scott Samuell officiating. Burial will be at Chickasaw Memorial Gardens following the service. Pallbearers will be Dillon Hill, Austin Scott, Tony Moore, Billy Langford, Keith Faulkner, and Michael Wages. Honorary pallbearer is Angel Scott. Ms. Opal leaves behind 3 daughters, Pam (Earl) Hill of Houston, MS, Mary (Butch) McDonald of Vardaman, MS, and Joyce Davis of Gore Springs, MS; 8 Grandchildren, Michael Wages, Tony Moore, Wendy Scott, Teresa Faulkner, Billy Langford, Mitzi Olsen, Matthew Vaughan and Crissy Hill; and 11 Great-Grandchildren. She is proceeded in death by her parents Van and Viola Whitt and a daughter, Charlotte Vaughan. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to: Fellowship Church of the Nazarene 910 North Jackson St. Houston, MS 38851 Online condolences may be left on the Tribute Wall at www.houstonfuneralhomems.com
