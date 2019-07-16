Sue Steele Baker, 80, passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at her home. She was born July 21, 1938, in Lee County to Ervin Elmo and Thelma Marie Fowler Winchester. She was a homemaker and a member of Itawamba Christian Church. She enjoyed going to flea markets and auctions. Services will be at 1 p.m. Friday, July 19, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton with Bro. Roger Wood officiating. Burial will be in Itawamba Memorial Gardens. Survivors include two sons, Ricky Steele (Kim) of Fulton and Jackie Steele of Blue Springs; her caregiver and former daughter-in-law, Teresa Steele of Fulton; one sister-in-law, Carolyn Winchester of Kenosha, Wisconsin; six grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Baker; two daughters, Linda Spencer Stewart and Patti Mutter; one sister, Ella Mae Carroll; and one brother, Will B. "Buddy" Winchester. Pallbearers will be Landon Spencer, Brandon Steele, Doice Dulaney, Larry Guntharp, Adam Spencer, and Alex Spencer. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until service time Friday at the funeral home. Condolences may be shared with Sue's family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.

