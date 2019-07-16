Sue Steele Baker, 80, passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at her home. She was born July 21, 1938, in Lee County to Ervin Elmo and Thelma Marie Fowler Winchester. She was a homemaker and a member of Itawamba Christian Church. She enjoyed going to flea markets and auctions. Services will be at 1 p.m. Friday, July 19, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton with Bro. Roger Wood officiating. Burial will be in Itawamba Memorial Gardens. Survivors include two sons, Ricky Steele (Kim) of Fulton and Jackie Steele of Blue Springs; her caregiver and former daughter-in-law, Teresa Steele of Fulton; one sister-in-law, Carolyn Winchester of Kenosha, Wisconsin; six grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Baker; two daughters, Linda Spencer Stewart and Patti Mutter; one sister, Ella Mae Carroll; and one brother, Will B. "Buddy" Winchester. Pallbearers will be Landon Spencer, Brandon Steele, Doice Dulaney, Larry Guntharp, Adam Spencer, and Alex Spencer. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until service time Friday at the funeral home. Condolences may be shared with Sue's family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
-
75°
Clear
-
Tupelo, MS (38804)
Today
Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 73F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..
Tonight
Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 73F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Updated: July 16, 2019 @ 8:37 pm
- Full Forecast
-
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.