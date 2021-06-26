Christina Arianna Baldon, 27, passed away Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at Benton County Roadway in Benton County. Services will be on Tuesday June 30, 2021 1:00 at New Birth Community Church 614 Glade Avenue New Albany. Visitation will be on Monday June 29, 2021 4:00 - 6:00 at Serenity Simmons Chapel. Burial will follow at Union Grove Cemetery 634 CR 75 New Albany.Serenity Simmons Funeral Home of New Albany is in charge of services.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.