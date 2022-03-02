Dorothy Nell Baldwin, 82, passed away on Sunday, February 27,2022 at the NMMC after a brief illness. She was a grocery store supervisor, enjoyed cooking and she was a loving person that never complained about anything. She loved her dog "Sunshine" and she was a member of Guntown First Baptist Church. Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Saturday, March 05, 2022 at 2:00 p. m. with Bro. Bobby Robbins officiating. Burial will be in Campbelltown Cemetery. She is survived by a son, Charles Baldwin Jr. of Guntown; son-in-law, Rick McGlenon of PA; sister, Nelda Jean Edwards of Tupelo; grandchildren, Bobby McGlenon. Reagan McGlenon and John McGlenon; great-grandchild, Olivia Grace Tuohy; host of other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jesse and Virgie Hamilton Howard; husband, Charles Baldwin Sr; brother, Basil Howard and a daughter, Patricia Gail McClendon. Visitation will be Friday evening from 5:00 - 8:00 p. m. at Waters Funeral Home. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
