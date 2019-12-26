Glenda Diane Baldwin, 62, passed away at her home on Wednesday, December 25, 2019. She was a homemaker and she was a Baptist. There will be no public service. She is survived by her husband, Terry Baldwin; son, Steven Humphrey (Christyn); daughters, Amy Floyd (Brandon), Lori Thompson(Patrick)and Blaine Baldwin; ; sisters, Brenda Edge and Taffie Cagle (Larry); brothers, Terry Staggs and Bobby Staggs (Barbara); ten grandchildren, Jetsin, Jaiden, Liam, Willow, Carson, Cooper, Lorelai, Novalee, Silas and Lamia; mother-in-law, Mary Baldwin; father-in-law, Verne Baldwin (Bonny); brother-in-law, Joshua Shane Baldwin (Bridget); sister-in-law, Toni Poole (Derick);several loving nieces and nephews; one special nephew, Bradd Manley. She was preceded in death by her parents, James Howard and Reba Lindsey Staggs; two brothers, Dale Staggs and Ronnie Staggs. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com

