Glenda Diane Baldwin, 62, passed away at her home on Wednesday, December 25, 2019. She was a homemaker and she was a Baptist. There will be no public service. She is survived by her husband, Terry Baldwin; son, Steven Humphrey (Christyn); daughters, Amy Floyd (Brandon), Lori Thompson(Patrick)and Blaine Baldwin; ; sisters, Brenda Edge and Taffie Cagle (Larry); brothers, Terry Staggs and Bobby Staggs (Barbara); ten grandchildren, Jetsin, Jaiden, Liam, Willow, Carson, Cooper, Lorelai, Novalee, Silas and Lamia; mother-in-law, Mary Baldwin; father-in-law, Verne Baldwin (Bonny); brother-in-law, Joshua Shane Baldwin (Bridget); sister-in-law, Toni Poole (Derick);several loving nieces and nephews; one special nephew, Bradd Manley. She was preceded in death by her parents, James Howard and Reba Lindsey Staggs; two brothers, Dale Staggs and Ronnie Staggs. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.