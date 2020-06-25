PONTOTOC - Shirley Brooks Baldwin, 76, of Pontotoc, died Saturday, June 20, 2020 at North Miss. Medical Center in Tupelo.
She was born November 28, 1943, to Thomas Mayfield Brooks and Caradelle Brooks. Shirley and her husband Keats enjoyed traveling and enjoying life together. Beauty and fashion were always important to her, and if you saw her out on the town, she was sure to be seen in her best dress and colorful jewelry. She adored visits with her great-grandchildren and family, and she lovingly cared for her furry companion, a chihuahua feist pup named Brooksy.
A memorial service for close family and friends will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, June 27, at Harvester Church in Pontotoc. Her longtime pastor and friend, Bro. Sonny Smith will officiate.
Survivors include her sisters, Betty Brooks Thompson (Dan) of Memphis, TN, Marilyn Brooks of Pontotoc; son, Robert M. Hudson III (Heather) of Blue Springs; stepchildren, Jerry Baldwin of Louisville, Elizabeth Wiedman of Gluckstadt; grandchildren, Jennifer Hudson (Daniel) of Tupelo, Matthew Hudson (Britney) of Blue Springs, Chris Baldwin Potts (Sam) of Tupelo, Beth Baldwin Chamblee (Luke) of Oxford, Keats Baldwin (Lisa) of Atlanta, GA, Georgia Wiedman of Virginia; great-grandchildren, Levi, Mila, and Luke Hudson of Blue Springs, Rachel, Burton, Sarah, Charles, and Ruth Potts of Tupelo, Keaton, Linlee, and Nancy Chamblee of Oxford, Emma and Ren Baldwin of Atlanta.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 41 years, Gerald (Keats) Baldwin; brother, Jerry Brooks.
