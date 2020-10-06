Wanda Ann Baldwin, 58, passed away Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at her home in Nettleton. She was born in Aberdeen on December 31, 1961 to Johnny and Edith Carter Allred. Wanda worked for Prime Hospitality. She enjoyed going to yard sales, working in her yard and home, and cooking. She was a joy to be around and loved life and spending time with her family. She was married 40 years to Johnny Baldwin who passed away July 9, 2019. Wanda leaves behind three sisters, Kay Lewis (Jerry) of Iuka, Sheila Leach (Wayne) of Smithville, and Shona Allred (Donny) of Hamilton; four brothers, Johnny Allred (Mary) of Muscle Shoals, Alabama, Terry Allred (Lois) of Amory, Paul Allred (Tammy) of Hatley, and Randall Allred of Amory; and a host of nieces and nephews. Services honoring Wanda's life will be 2 p.m. Thursday, October 8, 2020 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W. E. Pegues with Rev. Todd Keith officiating. Burial will be in Shannon Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 until 8 p.m. Wednesday. Pallbearers will be Terry Allred, Daniel Allred, Wayne Leach, Richard Allred, Jacob Allred, and Steven Phillips. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
