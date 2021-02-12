Mother Gertrude Ball, 91, passed away Thursday, February 11, 2021, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo Private . Services will be on Tuesday February 16, 2021 at Serenity Autry Funeral Chapel Pontotoc. Visitation will be on Monday February 15, 2021 4:00 - 7:00 at Serenity Autry Funeral Chapel Pontotoc. Burial will follow at Cherry Creek M B Church Cemetery Ecru, MS Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.

