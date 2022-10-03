Ecru — Mrs. Shirley Ruth Gordon Ball was born on September 24, 1947 to the late Mr. Sterling Gordon and the late Mrs. Magnolia Edwards Gordon. She gained her wings on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at NMMC-Pontotoc. Ruth professed hope in Christ at an early age and joined Piney Grove M.B. Church. She later moved her membership to Cherry Creek M.B. Church in Ecru, MS, where she served as a deaconess, usher, adult choir member, kitchen committee member, decoration committee member, and as a custodian. She was a dedicated employee of Ram Golf (later Taylor Made Golf) for over 30 years. She also obtained floral design certificates from ICC and worked as a part time wedding planner. She loved being out in her flower garden, especially rose gardening. She was a member of the Northeast Mississippi Rose Society in Tupelo, MS, as well as a member of the Dixie and Memphis Rose societies in Memphis, TN. Ruth married Louis Wayne Ball on August 26, 1964. To this union two children were born, Sandra Denise Ball (preceded in death) and Kevin Legrant Ball. She also helped raise a special nephew, Anthony Lamar Gordon. She was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Sandra Denise Ball; her parents, Sterling and Magnolia Gordon; and her brother, Albert Lamar Gordon. She is survived by her husband, Louis Wayne Ball of Ecru, MS; her son, Kevin Legrant Ball of Ecru, MS; a special nephew, Anthony Gordon of Fort Worth, TX and his daughter Elena Rene Gordon; one aunt, Mae Ollie Bradley of Aurora, IL; sister in law, Vivian Gordon of Ecru, MS; brother in law, James Ball of Blacklick, OH; and a host of relatives and friends. Visitation will be Tuesday, October 4, 2022, from 4 PM - 6 PM at Payton Mortuary. Service will be Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at 11:00 AM at Cherry Creek M.B. Church in Ecru, MS. Interment will follow at Cherry Creek Cemetery. Services entrusted to Payton Mortuary.
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.