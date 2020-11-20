Ann Shelton Ballard, 76, resident of Falkner, passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home Friday morning, November 20, 2020 following an extended illness. A Service of Remembrance will be announced at a later date. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. Ann was born April 2, 1944 in Falkner, the daughter of the late Herman and Velmer Powell Shelton. She was a graduate of Falkner High School and was married June 28, 1963 to her beloved husband, Kenneth Ballard who survives. Mr. and Mrs. Ballard moved to Phoenix, AZ where she was employed by the State of Arizona for 30 years. Ann retired in 2000, moved back to the Southeast and spent her retired years traveling and enjoying her retirement. A Christian, Ann loved reading and all types of music. She was a faithful Christian and brought light to many souls with her virtual/on-line church services. She will be missed by family and friends. In addition to her husband, survivors include her children Laurie Kennedy (Doug) of Gautier, MS and Kenneth Ballard, Jr. of Falkner, one brother, Wayne Shelton of Nesbit , five grandchildren and five great grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by two sisters, Bonnie Essery and Lavern Hughes. The family requests that memorials be directed to the American Heart Association at heart.org. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Ballard family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
