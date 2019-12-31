ABERDEEN -- Betty B. Ballard, 80, passed away Monday, December 30, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center - Clay County. in West Point. Services will be on Friday, January 3, 2020 11:00 A.M. at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home in Aberdeen. Visitation will be on Friday, January 3, 2020 from 10:00 A.M. until service time at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will follow at New Prospect Cemetery.

